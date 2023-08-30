Gabon’s President Bongo Ondimba under house arrest after military coup

Where is Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondima after the coup attempt? (picture alliance / Pool via CNP / Ron Sachs)

The putschists announced on television that the vice president and several members of the ruling party and advisors had also been arrested, including the president’s son. They are accused of treason, among other things. The head of state himself has now spoken up from his arrest and called on his supporters to support him.

Several military officials appeared on television this morning and announced their takeover of power in Gabon. They justified their coup by saying that the victory of the head of state, who has been in office for 14 years, in the presidential election last weekend came about through fraud. According to correspondent reports, the coup in Gabon’s capital Libreville was celebrated by hundreds of people.

EU defense ministers discussed the situation at a meeting in Toledo, Spain. The EU foreign policy representative Borrell was concerned. He said events threatened to destabilize the entire region. The African Union, the US and France condemned the coup. China appealed to the putschists to guarantee the safety of the president.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on August 30, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

