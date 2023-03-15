11
Last Monday, March 13, the sculpture of Gabriel Garcia Marquez which was located on the outskirts of the Governorate of Magdalena.
According to different versions. one of the possible causes for the withdrawal of this work It was to revitalize it in order to continue contributing to the dynamics of cultural tourism.to that of Santa Marta, however, other sources indicate that “The departmental administration did not finish paying for the work”so far the real causes of the withdrawal of this work are unknown.
This work, built to honor the Nobel Prize for Literature, had been in the Departmental Palace since March 2021.
It is expected that, in the next few days, again the sculpture of the Nobel Prize for Literature is established.