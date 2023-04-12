Daniela Ospina and Gabriel Coronel are a couple who, since their engagement in 2022, have been questioned “a million times” by several Internet users who want to know when the day they end up uniting their hearts in the sacred ritual of marriage will be.

Daniela, also recognized for being the sister of Colombian National Team goalkeeper David Ospina, is a businesswoman who regularly interacts with all her fans through Instagram, and it was through a question-and-answer dynamic on this network that she “committed to an exact date” of marriage to her partner who had the audacity to appear with her in this activity.

To the question, when are you getting married? made by a user, Daniela replied: “They ask me this a lot on my Instagram, can you help me? (She told Coronel) ”, to which the Venezuelan immediately went ahead and said: “Do you want to marry me? Don’t laugh, this year we’re getting married”.

After this response, a surprised Daniela (it is not known if for better or for worse) made a rather long silence and finished recording the clip to respond to the user. There have been many speculations around this topic, so the model wanted, as mentioned, to put an end to an episode that, as it has been leaked, wants it to materialize much faster than expected.

Now, one of the “evidence” to continue talking about the marriage between Gabriel Coronel and Daniela Ospina, was the leak of an alleged civil marriage license issued in Miami, United States. The couple has not yet ruled on this document. However, with what the model said in the clip, an immense possibility opens up for this same 2023 the wedding bells ring.

Daniela Ospina surprised with her daughter’s “return” to social networks

The Colombian model and businesswoman, Daniela Ospina, left her more than 7.3 million followers speechless on Instagram with a post dedicated to her daughter Salomé Rodríguez, who in the photos showed how much she has grown.

The publication consisted of a reel of photos in which Salomé is seen in different situations. In the first photo, in black and white, James’s daughter is seen hugging her mother from behind as she smiles into the lens; while Daniela poses in profile with one hand caressing one of her daughter’s arms.

In the second photo, Salomé can be seen smiling inside a car, smiling and with features no longer of a girl, but like a young lady, as stated by several followers of the businesswoman. And, in the third photo, the girl appears dressed in white, with a flower decoration in her hair while she is at her first communion ceremony.

The publication included some emotional words from Daniela Ospina to her daughter, assuring that Salomé is the greatest love she has felt in her life and that she loves her deeply: “The greatest love I have felt in my life is the one I feel for you! I love you princess”, wrote the sister of the goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team, David Ospina. with Infobae

