Gabriela Tafur spoke without filters about her mother-in-law ‘Tutina’ de Santos

“I have many fears because it is the first time that I am going to live with someone, I am going to explore this new stage of my life, living with a boyfriend. It will be new for both him and me.

The new dreams of Gabriela Tafur

In fact, months ago KienyKe.com spoke with Tafur about some of these dreams, where he admitted that although he loved the world of radio and television very much, he wanted to do a master’s degree for what he was studying tirelessly to enter:

“I would like to come back here, because the idea is to do a master’s degree. The idea is always to do a little bit of everything. Well, I think the key is that one likes what he is doing, that is, not doing things for others. I love the academy and of course I am not going to stop studying for my job. So I always find the right moments to do both, but you always have to do what you like. And when one does things with conviction and passion, one finds the moments for each thing, ”he told this half time ago.

It should be noted that Gabriela Tafur’s boyfriend, Esteban Santos, is already studying at a prestigious university in the United States, so with this new dream, the couple will be able to be living in the same country again very soon.

Many Internet users did not hesitate to congratulate Gabriela on this achievement and wish her the best for the stage she will undertake.

