A young influencer from Saint Peter of Vilcabamba He has moved many on social media for financially helping street workers, people living in extreme poverty, older adults in deplorable conditions, and more.

On digital platforms Gaby Luz You can see how the young woman converses with people in the streets, visits them in their homes, helps prepare sweets or food to sell and with this, generate income for their families.

Another of its segments is sharing a day with a bricklayer, street sweeper, street vendor and other trades that require a lot of physical effort or are very low paid. And in each one of them it culminates with a message of hope and faith, emphasizing the perseverance, strength and courage of these people who go out to work in whatever they find, to bring bread to their table.

How to deal with emotions:

Gabriela Patiño talks about how the needs of others touch her heart, but that, nevertheless, she must be strong to be supportive when the other person breaks when telling her experiences: «Processing some videos and stories, sometimes it is not so easy as it seems, as I would like many realities in the world to be different, that’s why we do this, we are the change we want to see in the world”.

He mentions that, after living a very hard childhood away from his mother and with a father he never knewits objective is to help those who, due to life issues, have had to face difficult challenges. “I want to be that person who always gives them a message of encouragement or a pat on the back to remind them that they can do anything.”

Thanks to the reach of social networks and the efforts made by Gaby Luz’s team, donations from good-hearted people have not been long in coming and migrants from different countries contact the company or families to sponsor cases and provide them with a friendly hand.

At 34 years old, the social communicator already has thousands of followers on her Facebook and YouTube accounts and millions of views on her videos. She hopes that her content in her networks will continue to grow, because the community that has been formed has been incredible and has allowed her to develop on a professional and personal level, sowing the desire to provide conferences and motivational coaching in the future.