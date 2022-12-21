Home News Gad Lerner against Meloni: “Does she go to the Jewish museum? The premier is 45 years old, her emotion is late”
News

Gad Lerner against Meloni: “Does she go to the Jewish museum? The premier is 45 years old, her emotion is late”

by admin
Gad Lerner against Meloni: “Does she go to the Jewish museum? The premier is 45 years old, her emotion is late”

“Today it declares itself a friend of Israel, yesterday it claimed the inheritance of the racist Almirante”. «Giorgia Meloni is 45 years old. Let’s say at least that hers is a belated emotion. Declaring friends of Israel is not enough to remove the historical faults of the racist Almirante, whose inheritance it until recently claimed». This is what Gad Lerner says, commenting on yesterday’s speech by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Jewish Museum in Rome for the Chanukkiah lighting ceremony.

Il Secolo d’Italia, a newspaper close to the world of Fratelli d’Italia, reacted harshly: «Gad Lerner does not give up his venom. And not even in the face of the wave of emotion that united Prime Minister Meloni and Ruth Dureghello at the Jewish Museum in Rome did he give up his daily hatred”. Il Secolo instead points out the words of Ruth Dereghello, the president of the Roman Jewish communities, who wished the premier to «light not only a candle tonight, but every day of his life in a strong light within himself; to face the great task before him.’

See also  Volunteers who are ready for various services in the public area of ​​the Olympic Park have carried out a number of practical exercises - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Corruption, labor shortages and musicals: a week in...

Castellamonte loses Adriano Musso, a Filia volunteer

A reporter from the Beijing News visited the...

Recipes of medicines, from January no prescription via...

Fuel mixed without authorization, in 25 accused of...

Xiao Yaqing, Minister of Industry and Information Technology,...

Sedico Channel, Merry Christmas in music for futsal

Amnesty 2020, a quarter of the applications are...

Cultural mediators are a resource in danger of...

Community Health Service Centers Open Fever Clinics, Residents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy