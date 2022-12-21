“Today it declares itself a friend of Israel, yesterday it claimed the inheritance of the racist Almirante”. «Giorgia Meloni is 45 years old. Let’s say at least that hers is a belated emotion. Declaring friends of Israel is not enough to remove the historical faults of the racist Almirante, whose inheritance it until recently claimed». This is what Gad Lerner says, commenting on yesterday’s speech by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Jewish Museum in Rome for the Chanukkiah lighting ceremony.

Il Secolo d’Italia, a newspaper close to the world of Fratelli d’Italia, reacted harshly: «Gad Lerner does not give up his venom. And not even in the face of the wave of emotion that united Prime Minister Meloni and Ruth Dureghello at the Jewish Museum in Rome did he give up his daily hatred”. Il Secolo instead points out the words of Ruth Dereghello, the president of the Roman Jewish communities, who wished the premier to «light not only a candle tonight, but every day of his life in a strong light within himself; to face the great task before him.’