GaE rankings, here are the lists for 2023/24. Useful for 50% of job placements [AGGIORNATO]

Rankings until exhaustion Ga:E: the School Offices are starting to publish the updated lists valid for permanent entries and substitutes for the 2023/24 school year. For entries into the role, the GaE is assigned 50% of the authorized quota each year. If the lists are exhausted, the places pass to the merit rankings of the competitions.

The exhaustive rankings pursuant to art. 1 paragraph 605 letter c) of the law of 27 December 2006 n. 296 are exhausted for almost all the secondary school competition classes, while there are more substantial lists for childhood and primary.

The lists valid for the 2023/24 school year are renewed taking into account the cancellation of teachers already hired last school year (starting from the year

school year 2010/2011, it is not permitted to remain in the rankings until teachers who have already entered into permanent contracts for any type of teaching position or competition class are exhausted), dispensation following the conclusion of the dispute relating to inclusion in the GaE with a master’s degree, as well as as a result of the annual updates for dissolution of the reserve for those who obtain the qualification, insertion of title law 68/99 to take advantage of the reserved seats, insertion of title of specialization support achieved by June 30th.

Soon the School Offices will open the appointment rounds for role entries. Those who will not be involved (or waiting to know the outcome of the procedure), if interested, can fill out the application for the assignment of substitute teachers on 31 August or 30 June 2024, on Online Applications from 17 July at 9 am to 31 July at 9 am 14.

Admission to role with reserve or post set aside

As far as job placements are concerned, candidates placed with reservations following a dispute may be treated differently. It will take place

to the placement in the role with reserve where said devices guarantee the relative usefulness to the provision of the places pending the final judgment

Privacy

The rankings are published without any personal and sensitive data. The interested parties or counter-interested parties may eventually access the same data according to the procedures established by the legislation on the transparency of administrative acts.

claim

Within 5 days of the publication of these provisional lists, pursuant to art. 12, paragraph 4, of the DM n. 60 of 10 March 2022, interested parties can file a complaint

Here are the provisional GAEs valid for the 2023/24 school year

BASILICATA

Matera –

CALABRIA

Cosenza –Croton – Catanzaro – Vibo Valentia – Reggio Calabria –

CAMPANIA

Avellino – Benevento –Salerno –

EMILIA ROMAGNA

Bologna – Ferrara –Ravenna –Parma –Reggio Emilia –Forli-Cesena – Piacenza –

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

Trieste –Gorizia –Pordenone –Udine –

LAZIO

Rieti –

LIGURIA

Genova –

LOMBARDY

Mantua – Cremona –

MARCHE

Ancona –

PIEDMONT

Asti –connecting rod – Novara childhood and second grade –

PUGLIA

Lecce –Taranto – Toasts – Bari – Foggia –

SARDINIA

Cagliari –Sassari –

SICILY

Ragusa –Syracuse –Messina – Catania – Caltanissetta and Enna –

TUSCANY

Grosseto – Pistoia –Siena –Prato – Lucca –Massa Carrara –

VENETO

Padova – I rovigo –Treviso –Verona –

