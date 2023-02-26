“We turn the page and definitively close the story of Saga Coffeeof the Summon groupand a new industrial challenge opens up with Gaggio Tech. And this is thanks to defense of work and production in an area of ​​the Bolognese mountains that could not, and should not have, endured such a social and economic caesura”.

Thus the president of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Collacommenting on the launch of the new industrial project of Gaggio Techthe new company that closes the dispute of ex Saga Coffea Gaggio Montano in the Bolognese Apennines.

Workers hired by the new company

Il transfer of the 137 male and female workers to the new company and the concrete implementation of what had been decided demonstrates, on the one hand, the result of a great democratic mobilization and, on the other, confirms the seriousness of the two groups involved, Triulzi and Melocchiand trade union organisations.

“We appreciate – continue Bonaccini and Colla – il compliance with the industrial project presented at the time in the Region, with the related important investments in progress. Investments which, for us, have always been fundamental for a positive solution to the dispute regarding the Gaggio Montano production site. On the other hand, for our part, there was no lack of support for the smooth running of the operation thanks to the funds of the regional law which encourages productive investments in Emilia-Romagna”.

“The solution to this dispute has demonstrated – concluded the president and councilor – that the compactness of the institutions and the solidarity expressed by an entire community can make possible an industrial investment capable of giving a future and perspective, avoiding a social, economic and territorial caesura, which would not have been bearable by the many families involved. Thanks, once again, to the workers, the entrepreneurs, the trade union organizations and the institutions involved. This dispute is an example of how important shared policies and strategies are Pact for Work and for the Climate of Emilia-Romagna”.