75 YEARS OF THE BOGOTAZO

EFE Agency

Seventy-five years after the fateful April 9, 1948, in which Colombia was split in two by the assassination of the liberal leader Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, his political and social thinking is still valid, especially in the times of change that the country is experiencing. assures his granddaughter María Gaitán Valencia.

That day, three shots fired by Juan Roa Sierra and the cry “They killed Gaitán” swept through Bogotá and plunged the country into a spiral of violence from which it has not been able to emerge.

“I believe that the thought of Jorge Eliécer Gaitán is not only current but very present,” says Gaitán’s granddaughter in an interview with EFE, who inverted her surnames -Valencia Gaitán for Gaitán Valencia- as an “act of resistance.”

María Gaitán Valencia is the director of the National Center for Historical Memory (CNMH), created in 2011 for the reception, recovery, conservation, compilation and analysis of all documentary material related to violations that occurred during the armed conflict.

HOPE FOR CHANGE

Gaitán Valencia, an expert in urban renewal and author of documentaries about her grandfather such as “Gaitán, yes!”, assures that the legacy of the caudillo is valid because for generations there has been talk of “hope for change with Jorge Eliécer Gaitán and gaitanismo” .

«And it is present because it is in the hearts of all the generations that have lived listening to our ancestors compared to what was experienced in the 40s, but also valid because the changes that Gaitanism sought with Gaitán as leader, are the ones that the country owes the Colombian people,” he says.

Gaitanismo was made up of popular sectors that after the assassination of their leader looted and burned the capital, in a riot known as “El Bogotazo” or “El 9 de abril”.

Those tragic hours resulted in the intervention of the Army and left at least 550 dead, according to the newspapers of the time, a figure that researchers put at more than 2,000.

For Gaitán, an expert in urban renewal, the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the Presidency opened a “new window towards hope and change, a window that Gaitán began to build in the 20th century but when he was already reaching victory (as presidential candidate) was assassinated.

Jorge Eliécer, a brilliant lawyer and orator, was shot at at 1:05 in the afternoon as he was leaving his office, located in a building in the center of Bogotá, and the capital became the epicenter of a popular revolt that lynched Roa Sierra, so that it was never possible to know if he acted alone or sent by someone.

GAITÁN, VICTIM OF THE CONFLICT

Gaitán Valencia has no doubt that those truly responsible for the murder of his grandfather were the country’s elites.

“The Colombian elites, the liberal and conservative oligarchies in alliance with international interests, especially the United States, assassinated him with the purpose of not allowing the people to come to power (…), so that the people could access the rights they deserve. and that they have been denied not only for decades but for centuries,” he says.

And it goes further: «Gaitán is part of the crimes committed during the origins of the conflict. Gaitán is one more victim of the murders that the State had been committing” with the complicity of the Police of the time.

The heiress does not hesitate to affirm that those who benefited from Gaitán’s death became “accomplices in the conflict” and for her they are the elites who wield power and “the United States, which has always had very strong economic interests in Colombia.” .

THE FILE

For Gaitán Valencia, his grandfather fought for the moral and democratic restoration of the republic and that is “imminent in our days.”

“It is essential to know who gave the order and not only with the murder of Gaitán but with the millions and millions of murders” that have occurred in Colombia, he claims.

In his opinion, this is the only way to initiate a historical memory “not as a ghost of the past, but as a compass for the future.”

Gaitán Valencia, who guards a file that includes more than 270,000 pages of correspondence between “the Colombian people and Jorge Eliécer Gaitán”, explains that the caudillo never stopped answering each of the letters and telegrams he received from the people.

“There I came to understand the dialogue that he built and began to interweave with the Colombian people (…) when he was assassinated, Colombia was fundamentally a Gaitanista because he had managed to weave a society that sought change, that sought the moral and democratic restoration of the republic. », apostille.

For Gaitán’s granddaughter, her grandfather was “a man who listened and that listening allowed him to be an interpreter of the needs, interests, pains, imaginaries and fundamental needs that the Colombian people needed and continue to need.” »