GAK after 2:0 over Rapids Amateure at the top of the 2nd league

In the only Saturday game in the 2nd league, the “Red Jackets” celebrated a 2-0 (0-0) win at home against Rapids Amateurs and advanced to the top of the table. With two laps to go, GAK is one point ahead of Blau-Weiss Linz, who failed to beat Horn 0-1 on Friday. St. Pölten still has a chance on Sunday (10.30 a.m.) to catch up with GAK on points with a win in Kapfenberg.

In Graz, the home side were able to break the valiant resistance of the guests with an increase in performance after the break, Michael Liendl was in charge. Rapid player Marko Dijakovic’s own goal (54′) came after the veteran’s free-kick, and around 15 minutes later the 37-year-old was on the spot from the penalty spot (70′). Previously, however, the slipped crossbar had to be adjusted with the help of the players. “What we have delivered in the last few weeks under this pressure … If not now, then when?” Said an optimistic Liendl with regard to the chances of advancement in the “ORF” interview.

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

