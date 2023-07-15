‘Gal’ Taean Reservoir Wife Murder, Drugs Next to Arrested Husband… Colleagues “I think it’s planned”

(Source = SBS ‘I want to know that’ capture)

Did the husband really kill his wife?

On the 15th, SBS ‘I Want to Know’ focused on the ‘Taean Reservoir Wife Murder Case’.

On January 23, after the Lunar New Year holidays, Kim Ji-yoon (pseudonym), who was more sincere than anyone else, disappeared. His co-workers called the police, but the location was not even tracked. What is unusual is that her husband, Mr. Kang, also disappeared, and his couple were reported missing side by side.

The police who received the report were able to find the last record on Yeongjong Island, which is about two hours away from Seosan, where they live, as a result of tracking the location. And on the same day, it was also confirmed that her husband, Mr. Kang, left for Vietnam alone.

It was confirmed that Mr. Kang stopped by Anmyeondo Island before going to the airport, and he traveled a distance that only took one minute over 50 minutes, and there was a reservoir in between. And on January 31, 8 days after his disappearance, his wife, Ji-yoon, was found dead in the reservoir.

Kang was arrested in the Philippines on February 10 as a prime suspect. And in May, after three months, he escaped from the Immigration Detention Center and was caught after eight days, but he was not alone. Korean male Lim and female Kim were found together with 1kg of drugs that can be used by 33,000 people at the same time.

Mr. Kang was a good husband to his wife, Mr. Ji-yoon, to the extent that even those around him envied him. They got married in 2015 after dating for five years, but eventually Ji-yoon was murdered. When Kang, the prime suspect, was arrested after the prison break, he claimed he “didn’t kill her wife.”

According to the family, Mr. Kang said in a phone interview before jailbreak, “The culprit is different. She ended up making a drug delivery last year from someone she met on Telegram in an attempt to make money. At that time, two employees sent by that person suddenly came,” he said unexpectedly, saying, “I lost my mind and when I woke up, Ji-yoon was dead.”

However, the police stated that they did not investigate another person, saying, “It seems that Mr. Kang wrote the scenario.”

An informant who said he was imprisoned together in the field said, “I touched stocks and coins, but I said that I worked with two acquaintances to take money from my wife.” that’s it He said he strangled her to death while arguing, but he said he did not know. He said that he had conspired anyway, so he abandoned the body.” It was a completely different situation from what Mr. Kang had told his family.

The production team met Kang through a visit. She said Kang neither denied nor affirmed her crime, saying, “It was an accident, so she, me and her family do not need to apologize to her wife’s family. It happened in relation to drugs, and it happened while delivering as ordered,” he said.

An anonymous informant reported that Mr. Yang, who was imprisoned in the Bikutan camp for voice phishing, helped Mr. Kang escape. He receives orders from drug dealers in Bikutan and sends them to Korea, but he is trying to get Kang to deliver drugs to Korea after he escapes from prison.

Another face of her husband, Mr. Kang, who said he was terribly good to his wife, Ji-yoon, continued to appear. On the afternoon of January 23, when Ji-yoon seems to have died, a loan of 20 million won was recorded in Ji-yoon’s bank account, and from the 24th, more than 43 million won in cash was withdrawn from overseas. These are all the same lines that Mr. Kang traveled after leaving the country.

Kang’s company representative said, “It seems to be planned. I kept my passport at work, but I took it in a hurry the day before the holiday.” He also booked a plane ticket on January 22, in the car Ji-yoon was driving.

According to an acquaintance of Mr. Ji-yoon, Mr. Kang confessed to the debt of 100 million won only after he returned from his honeymoon after marriage. Jiyoon said that she had been paying back the money until recently and that she had almost written it off, but according to Mr. Kang’s company representative, she said that until recently, Mr. Kang had paid tens of thousands of won in monthly advances and had also borrowed money from her colleague.

Kang’s lawyer said, “Kang wants to admit to drug-related charges. He is being extradited to South Korea and he hates it.”

Regarding this, Mr. Kang said, “It is true that I acknowledged it. everything has a plan In the case of foreign drug offenders, they are not dealt with so heavily and the sentence is low and can end quickly. It won’t be that long in the National Prison. I will go to Bikutan,” he said.

Experts analyzed, “It is very likely that he will choose to remain because he knows that he committed murder for admitting drug charges.”

In addition, “a defense mechanism called regression is being activated. With the thought of avoiding the eyes of criticism from those close to me that I will have to face right now, I seem to be thinking that I would do anything if I could avoid this.”