An evening with dinner and wine tasting, ‘elegant’ dress code and for women ‘high heels, minimum 7 cm’. The indication, later removed, appeared on a page to advertise the “Bubbles at dinner” event organized for the 1st and 2nd of April next as part of the “Bollicine in villa” event, in a restaurant in the Veneto region. Once this detail was released, however, comments also arrived on the organizers’ Facebook page: “I wanted to know if I have to bring the measuring tape for heels or do I find it at the entrance?”, “Shame, Middle Ages”, “Excuse me I have a 6 cm heel. Am I banned from your events?”.

Someone defines the poster as “sexist” in which an almost undressed woman drinks from a flute appears. But there are also those who defend the organizers: “You should bring the heel back to 12 cm as in the past: if they don’t like it, feminists with flats go to social centers” reads a post. Another user comments sarcastically: “The ‘great battles’ of modern feminism.” The organizers said they were amazed at the importance given to the detail, and in any case “no one – they pointed out – would ever have measured anything. Only an indication of elegant and evening attire”. Unaware, and slightly irritated, the managers of the place.

The wording ‘Sold out’ stands out on the event page on the social network from today. It is not the first time that the dress code has caused controversy. The best known case is that of Francesco Bellomo, the former judge of the Council of State who came under investigation, and then acquitted of the charges, for stalking and private violence against some former students of the school for aspiring magistrates ‘Law and Science’ of Bari: the students also accused him of having imposed a ‘dress code’, i.e. miniskirts and stiletto heels, to follow his courses.

Instead, the complaint on social media by the presenter Andrea Delogu dates back to a few months ago, rejected by a Roman restaurant, because she was dressed in a gym suit.

Finally, the story of the dress code imposed in 2019 on the women of the local police of the Municipality of Cittadella (Padua) always came from Veneto; a regulation defined the cut and hairdo of female agents, as well as the obligation to wear “sober and discreet” underwear and the compulsory use of pantyhose even in the summer. Provisions that were not revised because the appeal to the Tar, presented by one of the interested parties, was rejected.