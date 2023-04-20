Home » Galapagos has new technology to prevent the entry of invasive species
Galapagos has new technology to prevent the entry of invasive species

The Galapagos archipelago has technology to prevent the entry of invasive species into Puerto Baquerizo Moreno. Photo Ministry of the Environment


The Galapagos archipelago has technology to prevent entry of invasive species in Puerto Baquerizo Moreno, the Ministry of Environment, Ecological Transition and Water (MAATE) reported this Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

It’s about a maritime quarantine filter inaugurated at the Hammerhead Shark dock, located in Puerto Baquerizo Moreno, on San Cristóbal Island, which seeks to carry out a non-intrusive inspection of residents and tourists arriving in the Galapagos Islands.

This infrastructure has a modern inspection system, with X-rays and adequate space to carry out the inspection of residents and tourists, in accordance with the provisions of the laws, by the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Biosafety and Quarantine for Galapagos (ABG), the Ministry said in a statement.

The instrument will facilitate and strengthen the first prevention barrier for the entry of invasive species to the Galapagos Islands, located about a thousand kilometers west of the Ecuadorian mainland coast.

inspections

According to the Ministry, around this dock is inspected annually 116,200 passengers and 287,00 luggage.

This work is carried out by the ABG to minimize any risk of species introduction that could become pests and affect the flora and fauna of the archipelago.

«As a Government we are aware of the great responsibility we have to care for and conserve this natural heritage of humanity, which is why efforts have been unified to direct the conservation of the islands and their species“, said Minister José Dávalos.

In addition, he thanked the Sustainable Environmental Investment Fund (FIAS/FEIG) and Fundación Jocotoco for financially supporting this work in favor of the environment, citizenship and tourism.

For her part, Marylin Cruz, Executive Director of ABG, thanked the biosecurity agents for his commitment to caring for the so-called Enchanted Islands, 365 days a year.

He also thanked the donors and noted the importance of a articulated work with all the institutions involved.

The Galapagos Archipelago, holder of unique species in the world, was declared in 1978 as a natural heritage of humanity by Unesco. EFE

