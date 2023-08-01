Galatasaray became the July champion of the league in Borsa Istanbul – Economy News

Borsa Istanbultraded in sports clubsmade its investors happy in July. The sports index gained 31.8 percent in July. The index reached its historical peak in July with 3,329.66.

Sponsorship agreements and effective transfers positively affected the share performance of sports companies.

With a share price of 13.37 liras, the ceiling Galatasaray Shares of Sportif Sınai ve Ticaret Yatırımlar completed the month of July with an increase of 51.8 percent.

Galatasaray’s sponsorship income exceeded 25 million dollars

Galatasaray Club signed a 5-season contract with Rams Global İnşaat Sağlık Dış Ticaret Anonim Şirketi for the title sponsorship of the stadium. For the 2023-2024 season, the stadium name and sponsorship cost was determined as 213 million 600 thousand liras plus VAT.

Galatasaray Club signed a 5-season contract with the car rental company SIXT for shirt chest advertising. Yellow-red people will be paid 195 million liras for the first season.

Galatasaray announced that it had signed a sponsorship agreement covering all branches with the energy company SOCAR. SOCAR Turkey Enerji AŞ will pay a total of 15 million Euros + VAT, 5 million Euros for each contract year, in accordance with the agreement.

Having signed a sponsorship agreement with Medicana Health Group, Galatasaray also signed a sponsorship agreement between GKN Cargo.

The new sponsorship contracts signed by Galatasaray Club exceeded 25 million dollars.

It drew attention with the transfers made

Galatasaray’s German representative added Spanish footballer Angelino from RB Leipzig to his squad. Galatasaray, which added Halil Dervişoğlu to its staff, announced that a 2-year contract was signed with Democratic Congolese striker Cedric Bakambu.

Galatasaray announced that it has reached a 3-year deal with Ivory Coast football player Wilfried Zaha. Galatasaray Club also signed a 3-year deal with Argentine football player Mauro Icardi, who wore the yellow-red jersey on loan last season.

Trabzonspor shares rose 27.2 percent

Shares of Trabzonspor Sportif Investment and Football Management increased by 27.2 percent. Trabzonspor Club signed an advertising agreement with Yıldız Holding for 3 seasons worth 50 million liras.

Trabzonspor signed Croatian defender Filip Benkovic of Italian team Udinese on loan with an option to buy.

Papara Electronic Money Inc. Trabzonspor, which signed an advertising and sponsorship agreement between Turkey and Turkey, announced that it has signed an agreement with Milvest Akaryakıt Finans for advertising and sponsorship.

Beşiktaş’s share price hits the ceiling

Beşiktaş Futbol Yatirimları Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, whose share price is at a ceiling of 31.96 liras, also brought 28.32 percent to its investors. Beşiktaş Club announced that 20-year-old football player Emrecan Bulut was transferred from TFF 2nd League team Somaspor.

Beşiktaş added Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey and signed a contract with Jean Onana. The shares of Fenerbahçe Futbol AŞ also increased by 21.70 percent.

Fenerbahçe Club announced the signing of a 1-year contract with coach İsmail Kartal. Announcing that he signed a two-year contract with Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko for an annual fee of 4 million 200 thousand euros, Fenerbahçe added English football player Ryan Kent to his staff for 4 years.

Fenerbahce also announced the transfer of defender Alexander Djiku. Fenerbahçe signed a 2+1 year contract with national football player Umut Nayir, and a 4-year contract with Polish football player Sebastian Szymanski.

Fenerbahce tied Dusan Tadic to their colors.

Signing a contract with Brazilian defender Rodrigo Becao, Fenerbahçe added Bartuğ Elmaz, who played in Marseille, to its squad.

A sponsorship agreement was signed between Fenerbahçe Club and Gedik Investment.

Fenerbahçe Club announced the financial terms of the contract, which was extended for one more season, with OTOKOÇ, the chest sponsor of the football team. A contract with Otokoç Automotive AŞ for the 2023-2024 season with an option to extend for 1 year, with the contract value of 195 million TL + VAT, was signed for the use of the OTOKOÇ brand in the shirt chest advertisement of Fenerbahçe Football A Team and in various other media.

Beşiktaş’s share price has almost doubled since the beginning of the year

Completing last year with 5.94 liras, Beşiktaş’s share price increased by 388.22 percent in July, almost 5 times. In the said period, the shares of Galatasaray increased by 60.81 percent, the shares of Trabzonspor increased by 16.08 percent, and the shares of Fenerbahçe increased by 3.84 percent.

Fenerbahçe has the highest market value

Among the 4 publicly traded sports companies, Fenerbahçe had the highest market value of 7 billion 492 million 786 thousand liras. Fenerbahce finished last month with its market value. Fenerbahçe was followed by Beşiktaş with a market value of 6 billion 960 million liras, Galatasaray with a market value of 6 billion 868 million 800 thousand liras, and Trabzonspor with a market value of 2 billion 780 million liras.

Beşiktaş saw the historical peak with a market value of 7 billion 113 million 600 thousand liras. Galatasaray’s market value reached its historical peak with 7 billion 20 million liras.