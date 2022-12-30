On November 4, 2022, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission jointly issued the “Personal Pension Implementation Measures”, which stipulated the personal pension participation process, capital account management, institution and product management. , information disclosure, supervision and management, etc.“Personal Pension Implementation Measures”The promulgation of the “Personal Pension” also marks the official arrival of the era of personal pensions!

What is a personal pension?

Why should the country vigorously develop personal pensions?

How to participate in personal pension?

Jiang Min

Fund Manager of Galaxy Fund FOF Management Department

Shanghai Jiaotong University Master

10 years of experience in the financial industry

Worked successively in HSBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Chinapacific oceanLife Insurance Co., Ltd., Bank of Communications Kanglian Life Insurance Co., Ltd., engaged in business analysts, account managers, asset allocation and entrusted management managers, etc., with 2 years of experience in insurance fund investment research and 5 years of experience in insurance fund investment, in 2019 Joined Galaxy Fund Management Co., Ltd. in July, engaged in investment and research-related work, and is currently a fund manager.

From July 2021, he will serve as the Fund of Fund (FOF) fund manager of Galaxy Yi Nian Steady Pension Target with a one-year holding period of hybrid funds. From August 2021, he will serve as the fund manager of Yinhe Yuening Stable Pension Fund (FOF) with a one-year holding period.

What is a personal pension?

When it comes to this issue, it is inevitable to mention my country’s pension system. At present, my country’s pension system is mainly composed of three pillars. The first pillar is the basic pension insurance, which is often referred to as social security and basic pension insurance. This is led and enforced by the government, and it is inclusive. Its role is to protect the basic retirement life.

The second pillar is enterprise/occupational annuity, which is a supplementary pension system voluntarily participated by enterprises, institutions and employees, and is not mandatory.

The third pillar is personal pension, that is, a personal pension savings plan based on personal wishes and a complete accumulation system.

On April 21, 2022, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Development of Personal Pensions”, marking the opening of a new chapter in my country’s third pillar of pensions. The “Opinions on Promoting the Development of Personal Pensions” pointed out that personal pensions implement a personal account system, and individuals who meet the conditions for participation are responsible for the contributions. Participants can use their paid personal pensions to purchase financial products in qualified financial institutions or sales channels entrusted by them in accordance with laws and regulations, and bear the corresponding risks by themselves, and the state has also formulated corresponding preferential tax policies.

We already have basic pension insurance and enterprise annuity as pension guarantees, so why should the country vigorously develop individual pensions?

In China‘s current pension system, the first pillar of pensions represented by basic pension insurance and social security funds dominates, while the second pillar represented by enterprise annuities and occupational annuities plays a supplementary role.

However, according to the seventh national census data, the proportion of the population aged 60 and over reached 18.70%, of which the proportion of the population aged 65 and over reached 13.50%. They have increased by 5.44% and 4.63% respectively compared with the sixth census. As the proportion of my country’s elderly population continues to rise, the financial pressure brought by the first pillar of pensions is also increasing day by day, while enterprise annuities and occupational annuities have narrow coverage, Benefiting the limited population, so in order to cope with the increasingly serious population aging, it is imperative to develop personal pensions.

How to invest in personal pension?

First of all, you can establish a personal pension account through channels such as the National Social Insurance Public Service Platform, the National Human Resources and Social Security Government Service Platform, the electronic social security card “Handheld 12333APP” and other national unified online service portals or commercial banks, and open personal pension accounts through commercial banks. Pension fund account.

After the two accounts are opened, you can pay to the fund account and purchase personal pension products. Each person can pay up to 12,000 yuan per year.

In addition, products that can be purchased include savings deposits, wealth management products, commercial pension insurance, and public funds. It will be updated quarterly, and you can check and choose according to your investment situation and risk tolerance.

Which types of public fund products can be invested in personal pension funds?

People may hope to be more stable when investing money for retirement, but in recent years we can see that with the decline of interest rates and the breaking of new asset regulations, the benefits brought by the traditional concept of retirement investment may not be able to achieve Fight against inflation. As one of the financial products that can be invested in the third pillar of pension funds, the China Securities Regulatory Commission launched a professional pension public offering product in 2018 in response to the call of the country to develop and expand the third pillar of personal pension funds. This is the pension target fund , since these products are currently operating in the form of FOF, we also call it pension FOF.

