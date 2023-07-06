‘Galaxy Z Flip 5 · Fold 5’ unveiled in Seoul on the 26th… Samsung Unpacked Invitation

The first unpacked in Korea… A large-scale event ahead of the Busan Expo

Possibility of larger external display and application of waterdrop hinge

Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch6 likely to be showcased together at COEX

Samsung Electronics’ next-generation foldable phone, ‘Galaxy Z Flip 5ㆍFold 5’, will be unveiled in Seoul at the end of this month.

Samsung Electronics announced on the 6th that it will open the ‘Samsung Galaxy Unpack 2023’ at COEX in Seoul at 8:00 pm on the 26th to unveil a new Galaxy product.

This is the first time that the Galaxy Unpacked event is held in Korea. Starting with the unveiling of the first Galaxy S model in Las Vegas in March 2010, Samsung Electronics held unpacking sessions in major global cities such as New York, San Francisco, London, England, Berlin, Germany, and Barcelona, ​​Spain. Some observe that Samsung Electronics may have planned this event in its ‘home ground’ to increase the concentration of people around the world on Korea ahead of the ‘2030 Busan World Expo (Expo)’.

On the same day, Samsung Electronics sent out official invitations to Galaxy Unpacked with the phrase “Join the flip side” to major media outlets and partners at home and abroad. The invitation card emphasized Korean landmarks, such as using a font reminiscent of Seoul Tower and Gyeongbokgung Palace, which are tourist attractions. However, Samsung Electronics did not introduce specific product names in the Unpack invitation.

At this Unpacked, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 with enhanced design and performance, the ‘Galaxy Tab S9 series’ and the ‘Galaxy Watch 6’ are expected to be unveiled.

According to foreign specialized IT media, the Galaxy Z Flip 5/Fold 5 is expected to have improved external displays, hinges, and battery capacity.

In the case of Flip 5, it was expected to be twice the size of the external display than Flip 4 (1.9 inches). As for the hinge, there is a possibility that a so-called ‘water drop’ design can be applied to minimize wrinkles when the smartphone is unfolded by securing a certain space at the inner folding part.

It is predicted that the Fold 5 will have a thinner bezel, which will further highlight the large screen. Like the Fold 4, the S Pen is expected to be released in the form of an external case.

As Samsung Electronics’ MX division continues to expand the application of eco-friendly materials after announcing its eco-friendly vision, ‘Galaxy for the Earth’ in August 2021, it is expected that the same trend will continue for the Galaxy Z Flip5‧Fold5. Samsung Electronics applied materials made from recycled fishing nets to the side key bracket of the ‘Galaxy Z Fold 4’, the display connector cover, and the volume key bracket of the ‘Galaxy Z Flip 4’.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is equipped with the ‘Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN)’ function of the ‘Samsung Health Monitor’ application for the first time. When the user’s continuous irregular heartbeat is detected through the Galaxy Watch’s ‘Bio-active sensor’, the IHRN function judges it as an abnormality and provides a notification message of the possibility of ‘atrial fibrillation’. Samsung Electronics obtained permission for the IHRN function from the US FDA in May and the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in June.

At the same time as the Galaxy Unpack event, Samsung Electronics will hold a ‘Galaxy Unpack 2023 Live Viewing’ event on the outdoor stage of Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall.

Samsung Electronics broadcasted the Galaxy Unpacked event live and organized the event with △special performances before and after Unpack △experience of new products. Entry is possible from 7pm.

Anyone can watch the Galaxy Unpacked live viewing while standing at Seoul Plaza on the day of the event.

Samsung Electronics adds meaning to the event by inviting the Seoul Metropolitan Government and young science prodigies who will lead the future of Korea.

The new product experience zone, which will open at Seoul Plaza after the Galaxy Unpack live broadcast, will be open until 10:00 pm on the day of the event and from 11:00 am to 21:00 every day for four days from the 27th to the 30th.

Samsung Electronics operates the Galaxy Tab ‘To-Go Lounge’ in connection with the ‘Reading Seoul Plaza’ event held during the same period. Visitors can experience e-books through the Galaxy Tab.

Galaxy Unpack will be broadcast live on Samsung Electronics’ newsroom, homepage, and YouTube channel.

