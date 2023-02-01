The most recent shower over the Metropolitan Area, which took place on Monday afternoon, in the cafeterias in the center of Pereira, napkins and plastic cups were flying through the air, the wind did not respect umbrellas of any caliber and commercial establishments were They filled up, but with people seeking refuge.

A day to remember in Dosquebradas

“When it’s not one’s day, it’s not the day,” Jorge Eliecer Beltrán, the only inhabitant who was in the house in the Buenos Aires neighborhood, on Carrera 15 with Calle 43, still incredulously comments. , when in the middle of the storm he literally felt that the world came crashing down on him.

“I was watching television lying in this first room and I had to go to the bathroom, when I came back I saw that the tube of the curtain had come loose and while I was organizing it I felt like an explosion. It took me about 20 minutes to understand what was happening. The firefighters opened the door for me to get out.”

Only the scant meter and a half next to that window facing the street remained safe from the destruction and Beltrán expressed that someone with a delicate heart would have had a heart attack at that moment or that if it takes two more minutes to return, the most I’m sure he would be dead.

“Nothing was left standing, not beds, refrigerator or stove, neither kitchen nor bathroom and even the floor was turned into nothing. I am going to continue celebrating my birthday on January 30, because yesterday I was born again ”, thus ended the story of the terrified neighbor of a construction next to his house and who has permission from the first curator to build a new three-story building of which he The walls on the left side collapsed with the force of the gale as the columns were not emptied.

The wind came out to destroy

In its devastating pace, the blizzard reached not only the center of Pereira, but also made a detour to Marseille before taking the Cerritos road. In this municipality, it affected the populated area of ​​the village Beltrán and Las Tazas – La Nubia, after the characterization made by the local mayor’s office, the report left three houses and a commercial premises in Beltrán with a total collapse of the roof and as a consequence they were lost almost all the belongings, which is why the call is made to the Government of Risaralda, to come in to support the municipality in the recovery of these families.

In La Nubia, considerable damage from the hailstorm occurred on approximately 38 hectares of avocado, coffee, and banana crops. In addition, about 12 properties together with the Police Substation suffered partial roofing. This was explained by the Secretary of Planning of Marseille, Elincer Herrera, and one of the victims, Mrs. Martha Lucía Meza.

In Pindaná (El Maizal) it was the same

This universal downpour was enough to reach Caimalito. There, unlike Dosquebradas, heavy material did not fall from the sky, on the contrary, the wind raised a large part of the light material with which these houses are built. They inquired with the Pereira Fire Department and the Municipal Risk Management Department, but they did not find reports of attention in this sector due to this phenomenon.