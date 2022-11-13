From the Dolomites … to the “little Dolomites”: the Nuvolau refuge is the common thread. It was in fact the historic Ampezzo structure that was the setting for a love and mountain story that is incredible.

The protagonists are two young Lucanians: Antonio “Tonino” Tafaro and Rosa Paola Figliuolo, among other things the nephew of General Francesco Paolo to whom Mario Draghi assigned the role of extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency. Tonino is considered a “star” of the Nuvolau refuge where he worked as a cook for twenty-one years.

It is said that his Sacher cake is still the best in the valley today. Tonino was one of Mansueto Siorpaes’ loyal collaborators until, in 2019, he knocked Paola on the door of the Nuvolau. Tonino and Paola had never met before, yet they are originally from the same town in Basilicata, Banzi. It didn’t take much for the two to get to know each other, find each other and, working side by side even if for just a month and a half, fall in love.

«Destiny has decided for us», Paola reveals today who, together with Tonino, in the past few weeks has returned for a short vacation to her favorite place: that refuge now managed by Emma Menardi.

Can you tell us a little about how this love and mountain story began?

“I’m from Potenza, Tonino di Genzano di Lucania”, he says, “I have a degree in building engineering and architecture but, in order to finish my studies, in 2019 I decided to transform my great passion for the mountains into work. I was in a refuge as an assistant cook at Passo Rolle but, browsing the internet, I came across the history of the Nuvolau in Cortina. I said “I want to work there” and it did. I was just a month and a half to replace another girl, but it’s been a month and a half that has radically changed my life ».

History within history calls into question the small town of Banzi, in the province of Potenza, more than a thousand kilometers from Cortina …

«I spent my youth in Banzi with my grandmother who taught me how to make pasta at home. In those same years Tonino also spent most of his time with his grandparents, always there in Banzi. We are basically the same age, me 40 and he 39, but we had never seen each other before. We met in front of the front door of the Nuvolau refuge on 31 July 2019 ».

And what happened then?

«Initially to tell the truth it was not easy because Mansueto did not look favorably on the situation. More than anything else, he did not look favorably on having two engaged collaborators in the refuge. With us he made an exception to the rule. Mansueto was like a father for Tonino, his fundamental “blessing” in our life path ».

Tonino and Paola’s life today is concentrated far from Cortina, precisely on the so-called “little Dolomites” of Lucania; but the experience of the Nuvolau was really precious for them.

«We have decided to go home, bringing the experience of high altitude hospitality, the pride of Cortina, to the area. We have opened a structure in the mountains of our home. The project is called Chin Up, it is located in Sellata, in the municipality of Abriola, 20 kilometers from Potenza and at an altitude of 1200 meters. There are three wooden huts immersed in the woods and a restaurant where, in addition to my homemade pasta learned from my grandmother, Tonino offers dishes from the Venetian mountains: goulash, but also his famous Sacher cake ».