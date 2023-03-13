A total of around 17,400 employees work in the company. According to Galeria, over 4,000 jobs will be affected. According to the works council, as many as 5,000 people are threatened with dismissal. In the meantime, Galeria has published a list of which branches are to be closed.

15 branches in North Rhine-Westphalia are to close

Accordingly, in a first step, the first stores should close at the end of June, and the others at the end of January 2024. In NRW, this affects 15 branches on the following dates:

30.06.2023

Duisburg (Dusseldorfer Strasse)

Gelsenkirchen

Hagen

Leverkusen

Neuss

Paderborn

wins

31.01.2024

Bielefeld

Dortmund

Dusseldorf (Schadowstrasse)

Essen

Krefeld

Moenchengladbach

Siegburg

Wuppertal

Headquarters and IT are also affected

As the group writes in a press release, the Essen headquarters of Galeria and service functions such as IT and facility management are also affected. 300 jobs are to be cut there. The employees concerned should receive the offer to switch to a transfer company.

“It is undoubtedly a difficult day for all of us today” says Arndt Geiwitz, General Representative of Galeria. “In the past few weeks we have fought intensively for each individual location and have entered into tough internal and external discussions.”