Home News Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These NRW branches are to be closed – news
News

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These NRW branches are to be closed – news

by admin
Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These NRW branches are to be closed – news

A total of around 17,400 employees work in the company. According to Galeria, over 4,000 jobs will be affected. According to the works council, as many as 5,000 people are threatened with dismissal. In the meantime, Galeria has published a list of which branches are to be closed.

15 branches in North Rhine-Westphalia are to close

Accordingly, in a first step, the first stores should close at the end of June, and the others at the end of January 2024. In NRW, this affects 15 branches on the following dates:

30.06.2023

  • Duisburg (Dusseldorfer Strasse)
  • Gelsenkirchen
  • Hagen
  • Leverkusen
  • Neuss
  • Paderborn
  • wins

31.01.2024

  • Bielefeld
  • Dortmund
  • Dusseldorf (Schadowstrasse)
  • Essen
  • Krefeld
  • Moenchengladbach
  • Siegburg
  • Wuppertal

Headquarters and IT are also affected

As the group writes in a press release, the Essen headquarters of Galeria and service functions such as IT and facility management are also affected. 300 jobs are to be cut there. The employees concerned should receive the offer to switch to a transfer company.

“It is undoubtedly a difficult day for all of us today”says Arndt Geiwitz, General Representative of Galeria. “In the past few weeks we have fought intensively for each individual location and have entered into tough internal and external discussions.”

The remaining branches should now have one “viable economic perspective” received, Geiwitz continued. This included a range in the stores that was more geared towards more local and regional needs. In addition, they want to combine shopping in stores and on the Internet more closely.

See also  A Chinese restaurant in Shanghai is accused of not having enough to eat per capita: it was criticized by netizens as "big slaughter" by netizens - Network Anecdote - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

The dispute between Prigozhin and Shoigu reaches a...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 14

From ‘George of the Jungle’ to ‘The Whale’:...

Poker because of sanctions – Kremlin extends grain...

Authorities remove drunk motorcyclist from circulation – 102nine...

Former mayor testified in the case of a...

Middle East: Israel’s government is pushing ahead with...

Ambassador Mayorga announces the start of operations of...

What you should know if you are going...

Economic researcher Moritz Schularick (IfW) warns of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy