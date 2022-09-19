ARSIE’. Anas has planned, during the night, the execution of the paving works of the San Vito tunnel, along the state road 50 bis / var “del Grappa and Passo Rolle” between Valbrenta (Vi) and Arsié (BL). On the nights of Tuesday 20, Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September, the section between km 0.000 and km 5.200 of the highway will be closed to traffic – in both directions of travel. During the traffic change – which will be active from 9 pm to 6 am the next morning – vehicular traffic will be diverted to the alternative road network, as specified below.

For light vehicles, the route – for those traveling towards Cismon del Grappa – includes the obligatory exit at the Arsié junction to take via dei Martini and then turn left onto via Roma and continue on via Dante Alighieri and via Mezzavia until reaching via Nazionale; then there is a right turn on via Belluno and then left on via Libertà and arrive on via Quattro Cantoni. At this point of the route it will be necessary to follow the signs for the SS 47 and take the state road through the junction for Feltre / Bassano. For those traveling in the direction of Arsiè, the same route is foreseen in the opposite direction.