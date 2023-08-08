Galleria Vittorio Emanuele vandalized by writers in Milan – News

The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II was vandalized in Milan by some writers who defaced the pediment with a large inscription, visible from the Piazza del Duomo. The news, bounced on some online media and social media, was confirmed by the local police, who intervened with the firefighters.

The incident took place around 10pm, a video shows the writers in action who then fled. The Vdfs illuminated the Gallery with photoelectric lights but no trace of the authors.

In the morning, the Local Police reported that “last night, agents of the Duomo unit of the local police, at 10.28 pm, saw three boys on the facade of the gallery doing graffiti, they sounded the alarm and immediately went up but the three had fled in the meantime in the maze of roofs”. Digos also intervened on the spot.

Political protests



It is a bipartisan chorus of indignation that started at the news of the writing made by some writers on the entrance from Piazza Duomo to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Michele Albiani, Pd municipal councilor and president of the Security Commission, speaks of “anger and disgust”, asking to punish not only the perpetrators of this “abomination”. an “insult to the whole city”, but also who let them get to that height. “Whoever has allowed this to happen, in the same way as the vandals – he observed – must be punished in an exemplary manner”.

Also according to the adviser of the Brothers of Italy Francesco Rocca it is necessary to “understand where they have found access” and above all it is necessary that the Municipality, when they are found, forms a civil action. Rocca recalled that this is not the first case in which a monument in Piazza Duomo has been defaced. It has already happened in March with the defiling by Last Generation activists of the equestrian statue of Vittorio Emanuele II. “In Italy – he added – too many vandal writers go unpunished, especially after the decriminalization of this crime; the proof is the state of health of many buildings in our nation, especially in large cities; in Milan the house was also smeared with writing birthplace of Alessandro Manzoni and only thanks to the intervention of volunteers, the building is back in good condition. It is therefore necessary to increase the penalties against those who commit vandalism by damaging buildings and monuments, the risk of emulation is very high”.

“The episode is as shocking as it is positive. Its gravity reveals the situation in the city for all to see. Certain things in the suburbs are the order of the day, but they don’t make the news” added Paolo Bassi, Northern League councilor of the Municipality IV. “Let’s take it as ‘zero point’, as the lowest level reached from which to restart. Not to spread repression at random – he concluded -, but to seriously review something that doesn’t work. To restore decorum, in the center as in the suburbs, without distinction “.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA