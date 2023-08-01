Home » Gallery: A bucket stuck in mud near the rear bay was removed
News

by admin
Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

A bucket stuck in dirt on Friday in the rainwater drainage channel dug near Kopli Street near Haapsalu Tagalahe was lifted out by a forklift today.

“35 tons with clay,” shouted the forklift driver as the bucket was lifted out. The bucket was thick with mud, it was also in the cabin.

