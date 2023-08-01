Gallery: A bucket stuck in mud near the rear bay was removed

Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

A bucket stuck in dirt on Friday in the rainwater drainage channel dug near Kopli Street near Haapsalu Tagalahe was lifted out by a forklift today.

“35 tons with clay,” shouted the forklift driver as the bucket was lifted out. The bucket was thick with mud, it was also in the cabin.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleWhat are the popular gifts for teenagers?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

