Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

On Sunday, the Kilts airfield hosted an acceleration competition for American cars, in which 43 cars participated.

Finished the acceleration race freestyle a motocross race where motorcycles flew through the air and drivers performed tricks on them at the same time. Before the start of the race, the drivers said that the most extreme tricks could not be done due to the strong wind.

