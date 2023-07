Heinrih Haytalu’s photos

On Saturday, the Lääne county championships in 3×3 basketball took place on the wooden-floored outdoor courts of Haapsalu sports bases. Which team competed in the tournament? Lääne County champions were Erik Heinjärv, Mikk Valdas, Kaur Laasmaa, Oskar Tammejõe.

