Photos by Heinrih Heintalu

On Friday evening, nearly 600 football boys marched from the center of Haapsalu to the fortress to declare the opening of the Haapsalu football festival.

Children from Estonia and Latvia born in 2012-2015 will play on the Haapsalu city stadium’s fields in the international football tournament held from Friday to Sunday.

