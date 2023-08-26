Home » Gallery: Haapsalu’s ancient fire was lit from the first match
News

Gallery: Haapsalu’s ancient fire was lit from the first match

by admin
Gallery: Haapsalu’s ancient fire was lit from the first match

Photos by Kaire Reiljan

The ancient fire lit on the African beach in Haapsalu lit up today in the rain from the first pull of a match by Ants Lauri, a member of the old Haapsalu society.

“This fire is bigger than a bonfire,” was the assessment of the spectators as the flame quickly grew into a powerful bonfire. On the other side of Tagalahte, the ancient fire lit in Österby harbor was also visible on the opposite shore.

The celebration of the Night of Ancient Fires on the African beach was part of the White Lady’s time this year, and on this occasion the band The Swingin’ Sisters performed with Antti Kammiste. When a good downpour came during the lighting of the fire, the listeners-spectators did not let it bother them, and by the time the swinging sisters finished their performance with Kammiste, the rain had stopped.

