News

Gallery: Haapsalu's big food street is full of food for another day

Gallery: Haapsalu’s big food street is full of food for another day

The second day of Haapsalu’s big food street. Photos by Andra Kirna.

Haapsalu’s large food street was full of diners and food vendors on the second day as well.

On Karja and Ehte streets, half a kilometer was full of sellers of both fish and meat dishes and, of course, sweets vendors.

Food Street brought over 90 participants from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland to Haapsalu. The organizers brought an amusement park and DJs.

According to the plan, the large Haapsalu food street was open until 11 p.m.

