Gallery: Linnamäe had a song and flower day
Gallery: Linnamäe had a song and flower day

by admin
Gallery: Linnamäe had a song and flower day

Photos by Kaire Reiljan

Saturday was both labor and fair day in Läänemaa – the spring fair was held in Sutlepa, Martna and also on Linnamäe, where gardeners sold their goods.

Linnamäe Song and Flower Day began with the Kindergarteners’ Song Carousel, which was dedicated to mothers and grandmothers. Then flower and plant sellers spread their wares on the parking lot next to the Linnamäe development company. Flower ampels sold well, but buyers also purchased seedlings of ornamental and fruit trees.

Next to the plant sellers, a female home care worker was introducing herself, and for solving a small questionnaire and plant knowledge task, she gave a flower to plant in the home garden free of charge.

