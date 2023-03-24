Photos by Malle-Liisa Raigla

On Friday evening, the march deportees were commemorated at the Haapsalu railway station.

“We must never forget what violence and injustice mean. Those who do not remember the past do not have a future,” said Bishop Tiit Salumäe.

Arnold Aljaste, chairman of the board of the Estonian Memento Union, recalled that 58 wagons were lined up at Haapsalu railway station and 1174 people were taken away from Haapsalu. “These were the people who actually reached Siberia. How many of them were actually uploaded, we don’t know today. These lists were rewritten several times. No one wanted to show that someone from his echelon had escaped or ran out,” said Aljaste.

“When going on a journey, one always prays that one can come back. The thousands who were taken, many of them could never return to Estonia,” said Salumäe.

On Saturday, commemorative events will continue in Haapsalu and Ristil. At 11 o’clock, people gather at the mother altar of the cathedral for prayer and remember what happened 74 years ago.

At 1:30 p.m. there is a moment of remembrance at the memorial to the deportees on the Cross.

25-28 in March 1949, the Soviet terrorist regime deported more than 20,000 people from Estonia to Siberia (49.4% of them were women, 29.% children and 20.8% men. Approximately 3,000 of them died in Siberia. The youngest deportee was known to be three-day-old Anne Ojaäär from Hiiumaa, who was put on the deportation train probably in Haapsalu, and the oldest, 85-year-old Maria Räägel from Abja municipality.