Photos by Kaire Reiljan

The Open Fishing Ports Day, which was held for the fifth time, reached Nõva for the first time this year, where the port has undergone renovations in the last couple of years. Nõva was also the port of Läänemaa, where the fishing information center helped organize the day of open fishing ports.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!