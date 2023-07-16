Home » Gallery summer: Explore the city artistically
Gallery summer: Explore the city artistically

Gallery summer: Explore the city artistically

At the “Gallery Summer” the participants can get to know the city in an artistic way under the guidance of the new gallery director Karin Zorn.

The offer is aimed at young people from the age of twelve, but also at interested adults. The first course starts this week, a second one will take place next week from Monday, July 24th to Friday, July 28th. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the participants explore the urban area by drawing and painting. In bad weather, the course moves to the Medienkulturhaus.

The material costs are 20 euros per day, you can bring your own materials. More information and registration for the coming week from Karin Zorn by phone on 0676/3148078 or by email to: [email protected]

