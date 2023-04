Il Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas ended with an enthusiastic Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) who in his third race with Honda scored his first success with the Japanese manufacturer. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) e Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) completed the podium while Francis Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) crashed for the second time in a row in Sunday’s race after the one that took place in Argentina.