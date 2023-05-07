Gallery: The Kullamaa May Run was won by Jõesoo and Lepik with course records

Photos by Kaire Reiljan

The victory of the 43rd May Run held in Kullamaa on Sunday, both for men and women, went to one family – Argo Jõesoo was the best among men and Kaia Lepik was the best among women. Both also broke previous track records.

45 runners started the 10-kilometer main distance at noon on Sunday. Läänemaa runner Argo Jõesoo was the first to finish with a time of 0:32.51.7, who also set a new course record. Riho Kirsipuu (Spaorta SS) reached the finish line 28 seconds later from Jõesoo, and Kaupo Uuetoa (SK Jooksupartner) 8 seconds later, who was also the winner of the 40+ men’s age group.

13. the best woman Kaia Lepik (Täppsportlased) crossed the finish line with a time of 0:38:58.7. This was also a new track record for the Kullamaa spring run in the women’s category.

Before the main distance, children’s races were held at Kullamaa Stadium. The smallest ones, who had just learned to walk, covered 60 meters, while the bigger ones already covered 250, 500 or 750 meters.

Kullamaa May Run was organized by Kullamaa SK under the leadership of Lauri Tanner, a total of 134 runners and walkers participated.

The results of the Kullamaa May run

10 km

Men 22-40 years old

Argo Jõesoo (Länemaa) 0:32:51.7 Riho Kirsipuu (Sparta SS) 0:33:20.2 Oleg Kozlov (Triathlon Clubs UP43) 0:35:25.6

Men 40+

Kaupo Uuetoa (SK Running Partner) 0:33:28.5 Lauri Luik (Länemaa Athletics Club) 0:34:55.2 Rain Jano (JK Sarma) 0:36:53,7

Men up to 21

Sander Piik (DS Training) 0:34:37.8 Kristiofer Gilden 0:49:15.4 Kevor Jõgisalu (Kullamaa SK) 0:56:30.2

Women 22-35

Loona Pärnakivi (Triathlon Club UP43) 0:46:27.3 Riina Jakobson 0:49:22.7 Merlin Kivi (1:01:12.0)

Women 35+

Kaia Lepik (Precise Athletes) 0:38:59.7 Sirli Aron (SK PRORUNNER) 0:43:31,4 Livi Kleberg 0:49:17.0

Women up to 21 years old

Karmel Jano (Rapla Jooksuklubi) 0:46:27.7 Gerda Kikas 0:49:39.8

750 m run

Girls 11-14 years old

Nele Kalling (Risti Sports Club) 0:03:00.8 Looremaria Põldre (UP Sport) 0:03:02.4 Carolyn Rand (School of Ten) 0:04:15.5

Young men 11-14

Henry Kurnim (0:02:53,2) Kaspar Jano (Triathlon Estonia) 0:03:26.2 Hans-Martti Paisu (Märjamaa Gymnasium) 0:03:43.2

500 m run

Boys 7-10

August Reinmaa (Kõmsi Kool) 0:01:53.7 Riko Rasmus Rahkema (Virtsu School) 0:01:57.4 Romec Vatter (Virtsu Kool) 0:01:59,7

Girls 7-10

Johanna Chekenjuk (Lääneranta Sports School) 0:01:53.4 Elsa Estere Salumets (UP Sport) 0:01:59.7 Rosanne Eltmaa 0:02:04,8

250 m run

Boys 4-6 years

Aaron Vallik (Cross) 0:01:10.4 Tormi Valk 0:01:13.3 Mario Raamat 0:01:19.5

Girls 4-6 years

Miami Laanemets (Kullamaa SK) 0:01:09.4 Grete Aron 0:01:09,8 Isabella Rahuorg (Pärnu) 0:01:14.8

60 m run

Boys up to 3 years old

Hugo Patrik Mõttus (Ellamaa) 0:00:22.8 Oliver Target 0:00:30.7 Harri Kusmann (Ellamaa) 0:00:31.3

Girls up to 3 years

Sofia Leppik 0:00:23.4 Lisette Toom 0:00:31.4 Helgalii Laanemets (Kullamaa SK) 0:00:33.3

5 km hike

Ene Jõgisalu (Kullamaa SK) 0:47:43.3 Kaie Janson (Kullamaa) 0:47:43.3 Riina Leidsalu (Kullamaa) 0:48:47.3

All results: https://my.raceresult.com/240116/results