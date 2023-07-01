Gallery: The Museum of Beach Sweden celebrated Maritime Day with a fair in the old port

On Saturday’s Haapsalu-Noaroots sea day, a fair was held on both sides of the bay – both on the Noaroots side in Österby and in Haapsalu in the courtyard of the Coastal Swedish Museum.

The stalls of the fair, which starts at noon, featured smoked meat, consumer goods, jewelry, and fish. The fairgoers were treated to music by Margus Põldsepp and Ott-Mait Põldsepp, whose songs brought many couples to the dance floor.

The sellers considered the beach Swedish museum’s old port fair a success. “It’s a very nice place. A good musician comes all the time,” said the woman who sold handmade jewelry and dishes, who, in her own words, usually participates in fairs in Saaremaa. according to the seller who offered wooden cutting boards at the fair, he doesn’t sell much at the fair, but he can promote his products instead.

