Regret in the municipality of Algeciras, Huila, for the death of Jhon Jairo Gaitán, affectionately known as ‘Gallito’.

In the early hours of yesterday, on Carrera Segunda with Calle Tercera in the La Esperanza neighborhood of Algeciras, the lifeless body of Jhon Jairo Gaitán was found, in the midst of circumstances that are being investigated by the authorities.

Regarding the death of this man who was highly appreciated by the community, it has been known that it may have originated from a fall, however, everything is part of the investigation to determine what could have happened.

Persons from the Investigation Corps advanced the removal of the body, which was later taken to the morgue.