Gallop race: “Nastaria” wins Langen Hamburger | > – News

News

Status: 06/28/2023 8:27 p.m

The four-year-old mare “Nastaria” was the acclaimed winner of the Long Hamburger, the oldest of all Hamburg horse races, on the horse racecourse in Horn on Wednesday evening. In the 3,200 meter competition, which has been held since 1862, “Nastaria” with jockey Miguel Lopez won a thrilling finish against “Hipop de Loire” and “Lion’s Head”, who had traveled from Poland. The favorite “Lotterbov” was only fourth.

