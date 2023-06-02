Galtier confirms that Messi will not continue next year at PSG

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Christophe Galtier, confirmed this Thursday in a press conference that Saturday will be the last game of the Argentine striker Leo Messi in the Parc des Princes, which means that next season he will not wear the club’s shirt.

“I have had the privilege of directing the best player in the history of football. It is a great privilege”, the French coach said in his regular meeting with the press before each League game, who wanted Messi “to be welcomed in the best way” in the Parque de los Príncipes.

The coach highlighted that Messi was an “important” player this year for PSG, after a first season in which the Argentine striker had to adapt because it was the first time he had left Barcelona.

He highlighted that he was “always available” and always “present” in training and that although there was criticism, he finds it “completely unjustified.”

“It has been a great privilege not only to train him but to accompany him throughout the season”, remarked the coach.

In his last game in Paris, Messi will face Clermont on the last day of a League in which PSG already declared themselves the winner last week.

Messi arrived at PSG in August 2021 with a two-year contract plus a third as an option.

After the World Cup in Qatar, it seemed that the player and the club would activate that extra year, but in recent weeks the positions have drifted apart.

The 35-year-old footballer, seven times Ballon d’Or and world champion with Argentina in 2022, will lower various offers, a pharaonic from Saudi Arabia, the largest contract in football history.

But there are other options, such as returning to Barcelona or signing for Inter Miami. with EFE

