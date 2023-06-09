Gamarra teacher represents the country in South Korea, in science and technology exchange

With the Science, Technology, Society and Environment Learning Environment project, teacher Cristian Antonio Núñez Galvis, from the Social Promotion Educational Institution, from the municipality of Gamarra, represents Cesar and Colombia, in an academic and cultural exchange to South Korea until June 18, within the framework of the ICT Training for Colombian Teachers – Korea 2023 call. The group underwent a strict selection process to be part of the Colombian delegation that will visit the well-known coastal city of Incheon.

According to the Ministry of Education, the significant experiences related to science and technology that received the highest score will be strengthened through training that will serve as a boost for the work of teachers, strengthening the impact of their work in the communities, through through the enrichment of educational processes and the construction of the social fabric.

These pedagogical activities have been implemented in the classroom for more than 4 years, introducing students to the world of ICT applied to daily life and in the community. The application categories were: STEM+ approach in rural environments with the use of ICT. Active learning methodologies with pedagogical use of ICT, and experiences of the classrooms donated by the Government of South Korea to Colombian Educational Institutions

The initial group is made up of 19 scholarship holders selected through this call and two more teachers are added to them, who had participated in the 1 to 1 Program, which consisted of an online training carried out by South Korea in 2021, during the pandemic.

The teachers of the 1 to 1 Program carried out joint educational projects with their Korean peers throughout the year 2022, focusing on the categories of ‘ICT Use’ and ‘Cultural Exchange’. The Incheon Office of Education awarded them places to participate in the training in recognition of their outstanding participation.

The work sessions will take place over 10 days and will include an immersion plan on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding with the use of robots, an application development course, learning the metaverse, observing classes in educational institutions, exchange with Korean teachers, among other training activities that will allow the scholarship holders to return to Colombia with more tools for their work.

