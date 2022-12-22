It’s a matter of hours. Despite the riots and mass indignation – from the CEI to the world of associations engaged in the fight against addiction – the proposal for a law amending the article designed and written to combat gambling addiction will pass in the Calabria Regional Council. A modification that, in fact, favors the gambling lobby as it provides for the modification of the opening hours from 8 to 15 hours and the end of the distancing and the prohibition for the halls to be near places deemed to be at risk such as schools, churches, hospitals.
See also In Greece third dose for everyone after three months. Cases of the Omicron variant quadruple in South Africa