It’s a matter of hours. Despite the riots and mass indignation – from the CEI to the world of associations engaged in the fight against addiction – the proposal for a law amending the article designed and written to combat gambling addiction will pass in the Calabria Regional Council. A modification that, in fact, favors the gambling lobby as it provides for the modification of the opening hours from 8 to 15 hours and the end of the distancing and the prohibition for the halls to be near places deemed to be at risk such as schools, churches, hospitals.