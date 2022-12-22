Home News Gambling, the law changes in Calabria: they can stay open for 15 hours. CEI and associations: “It’s a scandal, the mafias are being favored”
News

Gambling, the law changes in Calabria: they can stay open for 15 hours. CEI and associations: “It’s a scandal, the mafias are being favored”

by admin
Gambling, the law changes in Calabria: they can stay open for 15 hours. CEI and associations: “It’s a scandal, the mafias are being favored”

It’s a matter of hours. Despite the riots and mass indignation – from the CEI to the world of associations engaged in the fight against addiction – the proposal for a law amending the article designed and written to combat gambling addiction will pass in the Calabria Regional Council. A modification that, in fact, favors the gambling lobby as it provides for the modification of the opening hours from 8 to 15 hours and the end of the distancing and the prohibition for the halls to be near places deemed to be at risk such as schools, churches, hospitals.

See also  In Greece third dose for everyone after three months. Cases of the Omicron variant quadruple in South Africa

You may also like

Rob Brezsny Aries Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

According to Zhang Wenhong, an expert: China will...

The hotel waiter is temporarily switching to express...

Marcato medical director of the Belluno hospital, Repele...

Rob Brezsny Taurus Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Unpaid Imu and Tasi, hole of 1.4 million....

Improving medical treatment capabilities in an all-round way...

Migrants, Mantua: “Decree flows at 82,705 units”. Destination...

Xinhua All Media + | No matter how...

Rift between the Ladins: Cortina, Livinallongo and Colle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy