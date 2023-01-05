Listen to the audio version of the article

After the forced closures of 2020, the games are back to running and on the Treasury counter they register new revenues of 10.3 billion. We are thus approaching pre-pandemic levels: according to data from the gaming industry, processed by the specialized agency Agipronews, in 2022 the State will in fact collect around 10.3 billion euros, a lower figure (-9%) than in that of 2019 – when the Treasury collected 11.3 billion – but clearly higher than 2021 (+22%), the year in which the long wave of Covid had still made its effects felt on arcades and betting agencies, closed for about 6 months.

You play more, spending also grows

Spending – i.e. takings net of winnings – also tends to stabilize: in 2022 players spent over 19.6 billion euros, +2% compared to 19.3 billion in 2019 and +28% compared to 15.4 billion of last year.

Run the game online

Compared to 2019, however, the distribution of spending has changed: the network of “retail” points of sale recorded an overall drop of 8.7% (from 17.4 to 15.9 billion), mainly due to the decline in gaming machines slots and video lotteries, which in the space of three years lost 17% (from 10.2 to 8.5 billion). The recovery of the sector is mainly driven by online spending: spending doubles in three years from 1.8 to 3.7 billion, driven by poker and casinos – which go from 969 million in 2019 to 3.7 billion – and by bets, which recorded an increase of 89% (1.4 billion vs. 783 million).

Collection

The market exceeds the values ​​of three years ago (131 billion vs 110 billion, +19.5%) but with a different weight of online on retail: the data confirm the shift of part of the players towards the web, even if the gap shrinks as stores fully reopen. Retail climbs back to 61.3 billion, while online gaming collections recorded 70.5 billion, double the 36.4 billion in 2019.