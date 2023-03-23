© Reuters



GameStop (NYSE:) shares were up 37.28% in mid-day trading on Wednesday after the video game retailer posted its first profitable quarter since January 2021. The company reported net income of $48.2 million, compared to a net loss of $147.5 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Shares of other meme stocks popularized during the pandemic, including AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:), also rose accordingly.

GameStop CEO Matt Furlong told investors on Tuesday’s call following the results that the company’s bottom line was primarily impacted by the decision to cut costs, noting that the company is “aggressively focused on future profits, while “pursuing pragmatic long-term growth.”

GameStop saw costs fall 16% in the quarter and surprised Wall Street analysts with a profit. Investors have seen this as a first sign of a turnaround for the company.

The stock hit its highest level in more than four months, with 12.7 million shares changing hands in the first 15 minutes of trading, among the top five most traded U.S. stocks.

“Fortunately, this is not a meme investor phenomenon this time around, but a tangible milestone event,” said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

GameStop’s stock and sales numbers had plummeted for years before a meme pandemic between 2020 and 2021. The company has suffered as video games have increasingly become available for digital download, making it unnecessary for consumers to visit game stores. physical stores. Users of Reddit forum “WallStreetBets” bought GameStop stock en masse in a short-squeeze trade, causing hedge funds to lose billions, with Melvin Capital going bankrupt a year later due to heavy losses suffered. As a result, other titles have been popularized on social media, including AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond.

AMC Entertainment gained 5.3%, while Bed Bath & Beyond rose 7.5%. Both actions, along with GameStop, have been at the center of the meme frenzy in 2021.

Analyst firm Ortex estimates that short sellers betting against GameStop have lost $610 million since the start of the week, adding that about 24% of GameStop’s publicly available stock was in the short position.

Shares of GME and AMC were up 34.39% and 3.08% respectively in mid-day trading on Wednesday, while BBBY was back in the red, shedding 1.25%.

