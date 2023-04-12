UN expert to monitor human rights situation in Haiti. (AP / Odelyn Joseph)

According to the office of UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk in Geneva, US lawyer William O’Neill is to monitor developments and advise the government in Port-au-Prince and civil society organizations. O’Neill will pay particular attention to the situation of children and human trafficking.

The background to the appointment is the escalating gang crime in Haiti. The country is in a political and economic crisis. According to the UN, half of the population lives in poverty and hunger.

