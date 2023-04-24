Home » Gang leaders from the eastern part of the country receive sentences of up to 950 years in prison
Gang leaders from the eastern part of the country receive sentences of up to 950 years in prison

The judge of the Specialized Instruction for a Life Free of Violence for Women of Santa Ana sent Michael Alejandro Castillo Murga to trial for the aggravated femicide of Fernanda Nájera and the imperfect homicide of her son, which occurred in January 2019.

Among the evidence admitted by the justice applicator is the emptying of the phone where photographs of a bloody Michael were found, just after having committed the crime, analysis of logs and activation of antennas after using his cell phone at the scene, the inspection report of the corpse, photographic album, location sketch, verification of trespassing in the defendant’s home, luminol diligence, seizure of computers, photos and videos from cameras of a shopping center where the accused is seen moving with the vehicle in which he would have picked up Fernanda and later committed the crime.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) also presented psychological expert reports that Michael carried out before committing the femicide while he was studying at the university, in which it is allegedly verified that he was unaware of reality.

The judge also ordered the young man’s detention so that the Prosecutor’s Office can take the pertinent steps so that Michael, who already has red diffusion, is extradited.

In 2019, Michael Alejandro Castillo Murga picked up Fernanda Nájera, 23, and her one-year-old and seven-month-old son at his home, with the promise that they would do the paperwork to give the infant his last name. The mother and child no longer returned home.

The fact was exposed after workers found the 2-year-old son of Fernanda and Michael abandoned in a coffee plantation. According to investigations, the child was abandoned by Michael after murdering the young woman.

