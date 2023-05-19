Home » Gang member involved in police murder in Chalatenango escaped and was recaptured
Gang member involved in police murder in Chalatenango escaped and was recaptured

Gang member Manuel de Jesús Vásquez Alonso, who was captured last Tuesday, accused by the National Civil Police (PNC) of having participated in the murder of police officer Máximo Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, escaped from the Hospital on Wednesday night Zacamil National in San Salvador, but was recaptured in the vicinity of Mariona during his escape, the authorities reported.

According to official sources, the gang member was captured after being wounded after the attack on police officers in the canton of El Zapote and was taken to the medical center in San Salvador for recovery.

The gang member managed to outwit his guards and escaped from the hospital without being detected.

However, he was recaptured a few hours later near the La Esperanza prison, known as Mariona.

According to the authorities, the prisoner was originally from the Ayutuxtepeque area, in San Salvador.

The authorities and various police sources have not been able to explain the circumstances in which the escape occurred or how the recapture was achieved.

“The detainee is an active member of a criminal structure that operates in Ayutuxtepeque, but had gone to take refuge in Chalatenango where there are also other targets of police interest that we hope will fall in the next few hours,” a source said.

Vásquez Alonso was in prison on two previous occasions, once in the Quezaltepeque Penal Center, La Libertad, and another in Izalco, Sonsonate, for the crime of illegal groups.

