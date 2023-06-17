Home » Gang member who attacked members of the PNC dies
Gang member who attacked members of the PNC dies

A gang member died after shooting at a team of the National Civil Police (PNC) that was conducting patrols in the Aguacayo canton, Suchitoto.

According to the authorities, several gang members were hiding in a clandestine camp in the area.

“Our agents are unharmed and continue to search for the other gang members. A firearm was left at the place,” the PNC said.

In another event, the PNC captured the MS13 gang member in the canton of Amaquilco, Huizúcar, La Libertad, who was identified as Miguel Agustín Miranda, alias “El Calamardo.”

