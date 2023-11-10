Gang member will remain in prison in Santa Ana

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that an extortionist gang member will remain in prison in the Apanteos prison, in the department of Santa Ana.

This is Verónica del Carmen Ramos Vásquez, alias La Mouse, who would have been released, but was captured by the PNC, therefore, she must face a new trial for the crime of illicit groups.

The authorities’ records indicated that the gang member had served a sentence for aggravated extortion in said prison, so the Police stated that “we will not allow her to profit from honest Salvadorans again.”

Verónica del Carmen Ramos Vásquez, alias La Mouse, would be released today from the Apanteos prison in Santa Ana, but we captured her and she will face a new trial for illicit groups. Alias ​​the Mouse, served a sentence for aggravated extortion, and we will not allow her to return to… pic.twitter.com/BCAeY0SX5g — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) November 10, 2023

