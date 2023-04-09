Home News Gang member’s mother caught with drugs
A woman who was surprised by elements of the National Civil Police (PNC) selling drugs, justified that she did it to support her son.

According to investigations by the authorities, the woman was in charge of distributing and supplying several points of sale in the municipality of Tepecoyo, La Libertad.

“I only helped my son work,” said the lady, according to reports on social networks and pages for police purposes. In addition, it is known that she also brought food to gang members who are hiding from the Exception Regime.

