Thanks to the evidence presented at trial, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained 25 years in prison for Alfredo Alexander del Cid León and the payment of $1,200 dollars as civil liability, for attempting to murder a 15-year-old adolescent .

The events occurred on February 19, 2017 in La Laguna, Chalatenango.

According to the prosecutor’s report, the attacker began harassing the victim, he sent her messages hinting that he liked her, he told her that he wanted to accompany her and that he would give her a house; the offended always refused the proposals of the accused.

After the constant rejection, León got tired of insisting on the victim and began to act violently. On the night of February 19, he called the young woman and threateningly told her to leave her house, if he didn’t he would kill her and her family; at the same time, he mentioned to her that he had friends who could kill. Faced with threats and fear, the victim agreed and left her house.

When he met the attacker, he had a bladed weapon with him -corvo-, and under threats he forced her to walk in the direction of a vacant lot in a rural area; In the stretch, the defendant told her not to try to escape because she also carried a firearm.

In the vacant lot, León forced her to have sexual relations, after the abuse he told her that he would let her go, but when the young woman began to walk, he hit her on the head from behind and injured her neck with his knee.

The victim managed to escape from the attacker and reached a police post in the Chalatenango area. The agents who remained at the scene took her to a hospital to verify her injuries and at the same time took her complaint.

In the trial held in the Specialized Sentencing Court for a Life Free of Violence and Discrimination for Women of San Salvador, the Prosecutor’s Office presented abundant evidence that managed to determine León’s guilt.

Among the evidence was the report extracting the information from the victim’s telephone, where the defendant’s calls were found at the time of the events, as well as the testimony of the victim and police officers. The expert reports carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) were also presented.

León was convicted of the crime of Tempted Aggravated Femicide.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related