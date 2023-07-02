Gang of jean thieves is dismantled in Pelileo – Diario La Hora

EVIDENCE. The recovered garments were recognized by the injured parties.

Three people were arrested after being caught stealing jean pants from various clothing stores in Pelileo. Were 67 garments which those involved took away.

About the fact it was known on the afternoon of this Saturday, July 1, 2023, police officers of the Motorized Operations Group (GOM) that patrolled by the commercial sector of the canton, they noticed the illegal act and intervened.

Events

The uniformed men carried out their security and control tours, since, by citizen complaints They learned that there were people who were engaged in stealing merchandise from the businesses on the site.

While patrolling, the gendarmes noticed a citizen who, upon seeing them, hid in a store so they decided to follow him closely.

This man, after a few minutes left the premises and arrived in a lead car, Chevrolet brand, Pichincha license plates in which he kept various items of clothing.

Mode of operation

Hence, the suspect returned to another business located on Confraternidad and Atahualpa streets, where two women appeared to be buying jeans, when in reality they were being robbed.

the stolen was secretly handed over to the person involvedthe one who covered the same route to the car, where he kept the merchandise.

Caught up

With this background, the uniformed officers intervened and approached them to request the bills for all the pants they had accumulated in the vehicle, but none had any documentation justifying the possession of the merchandise.

When they were discovered, one of those involved, a 21-year-old, told the police “My sub, we are really winning, help us”, for which the uniformed officers immediately apprehended him, as well as the two women of 44 and 21 years of age.

Captured, those involved were transferred to the Community Police Unit (UPC) of Pelileo, to where owners of three commercial premises came to denounce that they had been stolen merchandise from their businesses.

With the evidence at the site, they recognized the garments as theirs, so they They decided to file the respective complaint with the authorities.

Those involved were transferred to the Ambato Provisional Detention Center (CDP), to later be placed under the orders of the competent judicial authorities, this Sunday, July 2, 2023. (MAG)

