Gang rape of 2 women including a school student in Islamabad

Thursday, July 20, 2023, 4:19 am

Islamabad (Staff Reporter) There have been incidents of alleged rape of three girls, including a school student, a married woman, in the federal capital. I recorded in which the mother stated that her seventeen year old daughter (S) had a torn uniform when she came back from school. He took her to a house in Snyari village where his three friends Junaid, Afad Malik and Hasan Shakeel were present. Afad aka Fadi raped me with a pistol, Junaid stayed in the room, Ansh and Hassan had gone outside. , Fadi and Junaid also made me violent. Junaid also tried to rape me. Ansh and Hasan came into the room after I made a noise and then they also made me violent and abused me at the gun point, on which the girl ran away as soon as she got the chance. The police say that three accused have been arrested. In which Hasan Shakeel, Junaid Ali and Ansh are included and the fourth accused will also be arrested soon. Further investigation is going on against the accused. The incident of trampling on a married woman was registered in Noon police station, Nazish registered a case that our acquaintance named Babar came home, the husband was not at home, I made him sit in the room and asked for tea. After a while, the husband also came, so I told him the whole thing. At the police station, Ramza registered a case that she was friends with Muswar Khan, who talked about getting married secretly, and when I refused, he shot me at gunpoint. But he picked up and came to sleep where he raped her after making her intoxicated, his friends also raped her, now when the girl asks him to marry her, he refuses, the police have registered separate cases and started the investigation.

See also

Head constable Wajid and driver Farman are among those martyred in the terrorist attack

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

